Bank of America Corp DE Has $22.91 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,838 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.26% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $22,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.94. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.82 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

