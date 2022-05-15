Bank of America Corp DE Has $23.14 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.78% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $23,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,407,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 56,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $175.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $155.88 and a 1-year high of $192.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.05.

