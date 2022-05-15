Bank of America Corp DE Has $23.31 Million Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.14% of CBIZ worth $23,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,744,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,227,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,045,000 after acquiring an additional 312,651 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in CBIZ by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,816,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 49,339.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CBIZ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,258,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBZ opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.69.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 9,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $382,544.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,222 shares of company stock worth $1,540,485. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

