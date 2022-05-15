Bank of America Corp DE Has $24.35 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 6.71% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $24,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PIO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after buying an additional 68,075 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

