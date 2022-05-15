Bank of America Corp DE Has $24.50 Million Stock Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.17% of FB Financial worth $24,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FB Financial by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBK opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81. FB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $48.03.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.56 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

