Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Liberty Broadband worth $23,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $112.59 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $188.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. The business had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

