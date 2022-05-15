Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.30% of New York Times worth $24,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,003 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,546,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,267,000 after purchasing an additional 82,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,015,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in New York Times by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,783,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,861,000 after buying an additional 106,455 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $56.19.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.35 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

