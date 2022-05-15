Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 102,872 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,872 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.33% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $22,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,253,000 after acquiring an additional 171,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,440,000 after acquiring an additional 322,970 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth about $29,435,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth about $19,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $28.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $4,854,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,557 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,503.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 80.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile (Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.