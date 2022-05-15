Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 17,597 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.78% of Boise Cascade worth $21,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

BCC opened at $79.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average is $72.63. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $1.11. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 62.72%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.62 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $197,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

