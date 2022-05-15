Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 24,465 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,465 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.46% of Atkore worth $22,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Atkore by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATKR opened at $108.52 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.68.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS.

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $1,069,459.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,353.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,983 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

