Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 48,207 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,207 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.46% of Air Lease worth $23,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AL. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.85. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $596.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

