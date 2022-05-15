Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 568,861 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 221.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,861 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.26% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $24,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after acquiring an additional 282,863 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,074 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,696,000 after acquiring an additional 893,214 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,815,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,587,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,656,000 after acquiring an additional 117,401 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.