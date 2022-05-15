Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.56% of Southwest Gas worth $23,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,384,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,164,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,287 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 814.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 690,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Southwest Gas by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 698,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,694,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWX opened at $91.16 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.13%.

SWX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

