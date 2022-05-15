Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.43% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $24,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 32,301 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,039,000 after buying an additional 82,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of AQUA opened at $35.58 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,950,856.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,568 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

