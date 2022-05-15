Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 351,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.31% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $24,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNW. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.32.

PNW stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.93.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

