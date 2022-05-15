Bank of America Corp DE Sells 105,035 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 105,035 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Pembina Pipeline worth $24,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

NYSE:PBA opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.44%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

