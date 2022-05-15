Bank of America Corp DE Sells 21,457 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,226,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,457 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.56% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $23,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.56%.

About Physicians Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.