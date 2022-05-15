Bank of America Corp DE Sells 28,242 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,242 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Zillow Group worth $23,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,073,000 after acquiring an additional 95,638 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $40.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $54.47.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

