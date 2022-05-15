Bank of America Corp DE Sells 317,248 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.21% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $24,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $45.64.

