Bank of America Corp DE Sells 32,225 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,225 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.39% of HUTCHMED worth $23,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 12.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 1,242.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 143,915 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 10.7% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 51,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $43.94.

HUTCHMED Profile (Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.