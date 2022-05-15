Bank of America Corp DE Sells 40,369 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.93% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $23,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $74,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $841,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

FIBK opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.03. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $47.87.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

