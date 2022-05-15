Bank of America Corp DE Sells 55,977 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,977 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.71% of Grand Canyon Education worth $24,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $87.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average is $87.23.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

