Bank of America Corp DE Sells 58,651 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58,651 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.27% of Natera worth $23,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Natera by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,343,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Natera by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $67,177.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,007.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $659,678. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

