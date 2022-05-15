Bank of America Corp DE Sells 59,362 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,495 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 59,362 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.40% of IDACORP worth $23,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in IDACORP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,043,000 after acquiring an additional 22,649 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $107.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.26 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.40 and its 200 day moving average is $108.98.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $344.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

