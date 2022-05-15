Bank of America Corp DE Sells 5,989 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.52% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $24,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $103,194,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,106,000 after acquiring an additional 160,807 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after acquiring an additional 104,453 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 65,262 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,354,000 after acquiring an additional 50,871 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

NYSE THG opened at $141.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.98 and a 200-day moving average of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.69 and a 52-week high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.20. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $1,057,708.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total transaction of $143,131.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,618,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,191 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

