Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,715 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.61% of Bloom Energy worth $23,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 7,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $167,222.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,548.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,277,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,960. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 3.38. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 2,354.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

