Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.25% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $22,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYY. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,029.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $98.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.95. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $94.11 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

