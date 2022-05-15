Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76,576 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.19% of Paylocity worth $24,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 35.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.41.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,487 shares of company stock valued at $14,021,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $169.98 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.97 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

