Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,882 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.60% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $24,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on BECN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.22.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 102,219 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at $866,156,537.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.