BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.70% of BigCommerce worth $17,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIGC. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $113,940,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in BigCommerce by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,713,000 after acquiring an additional 718,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,656,000 after acquiring an additional 711,750 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $25,003,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,721,000 after acquiring an additional 630,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $17.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.90. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $39,068.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,226.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $118,889.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,215 shares of company stock worth $4,456,505 over the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.12.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

