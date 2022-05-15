Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,289,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,761 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,997 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $92,612,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $51,411,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,348,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,635,000 after buying an additional 816,267 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.09. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

