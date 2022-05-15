Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $6.06 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $147.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.53. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

