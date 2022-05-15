Carson Advisory Inc. Takes $3.77 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,000. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its position in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.11 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.