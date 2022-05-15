Center for Financial Planning Inc. Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.0% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

