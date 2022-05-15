CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.16 Billion Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,163,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,809 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.5% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Apple worth $2,159,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $147.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

