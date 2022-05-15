Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Construction Partners worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,338,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,018,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $21.70 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Construction Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.