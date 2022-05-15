Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,571,000 after buying an additional 5,527,197 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,773,000 after buying an additional 178,260 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,138,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,694,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,068,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,804,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,182,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after buying an additional 105,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OFC opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.