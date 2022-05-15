Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Coupa Software were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COUP. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,118,000 after acquiring an additional 732,630 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $32,377,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 112.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 328,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 173,774 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,061,000 after acquiring an additional 134,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 86.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,433,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COUP shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coupa Software to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $108,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total transaction of $106,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.43 and a 1 year high of $283.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

