Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,521,000 after purchasing an additional 506,721 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49,592.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 285,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,956,000 after purchasing an additional 285,155 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after purchasing an additional 81,799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 633.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 72,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,946 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $108.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.53 and a 52-week high of $165.21.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 87.40%.

CBRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

