CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 54,767 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $635.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $48.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

