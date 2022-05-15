Curtis Advisory Group LLC Sells 13,301 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,301 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.6% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1,841.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,735,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $147.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.39.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

