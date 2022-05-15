Daniel Leib Sells 20,000 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $556,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 626,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,526.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Daniel Leib also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 14th, Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00.
Shares of DFIN stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $52.33.
Several analysts have recently commented on DFIN shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 72,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 95,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57,660 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions (Get Rating)
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
