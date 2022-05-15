Daniel Leib Sells 20,000 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $556,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 626,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,526.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Leib also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $52.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.87 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 38.91% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DFIN shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 72,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 95,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57,660 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

