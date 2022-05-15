Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,007 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.55% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

Shares of EVN opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

