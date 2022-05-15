EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.70% of EnerSys worth $23,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EnerSys by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,918,000 after acquiring an additional 124,585 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

NYSE ENS opened at $62.18 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $59.92 and a 1-year high of $100.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

About EnerSys (Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.