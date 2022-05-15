Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,026 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.40% of Fate Therapeutics worth $22,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 955,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,895,000 after buying an additional 43,132 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 642.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 420,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after buying an additional 363,576 shares during the period.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

In other news, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $143,672.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,037.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,105,301.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.69. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.