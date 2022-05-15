Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,116 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

