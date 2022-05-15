First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,939 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of First BanCorp. worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 34.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBP opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $218.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. First BanCorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBP. StockNews.com raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

