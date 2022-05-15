First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 1,420 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Global Net Lease worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $13.52 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -90.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -1,066.60%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

