First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,458 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 76,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 326,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $92.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

