First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Paramount Group worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 13,044.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -619.88%.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

